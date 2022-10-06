Kanye West Fires Back at Khloé Kardashian Birthday Party Claims

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Amid the ongoing controversy of sporting a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at his YZY SZN 9 fashion show—rapper/designer, Kanye West pushed back against his former sister-in-law who criticized his recent social media posts. Khloé Kardashian, 38, commented on an Instagram post of West saying that he was trying to tear her sister “Kimberly down” and using her family to “deflect” from the criticism of the controversial t-shirts.

“Enough already,” Khloé wrote, per Page Six. “We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

She added, “YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

“You are lying and are liars yall basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there,” West began in an all-cap caption rant against Khloé with a screenshot of her previous comment.

“So there yall also threw a party before Psalms birthday when I was flying back from Japan to be there for his birthday and the first I heard about it was seeing pics of the party on line,” he continued his previous claims that he only heard about the party from Travis Scott who shares two children with Kylie Jenner.

Khloé also claimed that West knows “exactly where” his four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, are “at all times” despite his “separation” and pending divorce from his former wife, Kim, 41–adding, “She is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully.”

He also pushed back against that statement writing, “Also I should see my children 100 % of the time but since there’s a separation it should have been 50% of the time ya’ll wouldn’t have played with Donda like that in Jesus name,” he concluded—referencing his late other Dr. Donda West who died in 2007.

Of those who have criticized his white lives matter t-shirt, West wrote in an IG post, “And for the audience so outraged about my t shirt where was you when i couldn’t see my kids,” adding, “I went public in hope of public support at that time.”

The statement elicited a strong response on Twitter: