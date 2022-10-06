Assault Case Against Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Dropped, He Didn’t Cooperate

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The tension between Tekashi 6ix9ine and his girlfriend Jade seems to be at an end, as a case against her which included allegations of domestic violence has been dropped.

According to reports, the controversial artist’s girlfriend known as Jade is no longer facing assault charges which included a charge of domestic battery against him. This was based on court records filed in Miami-Dade County, where she had been arrested after police arrived on the scene outside of a club on Aug. 28 where the two were in a heated altercation. Video from the night of the incident also showed one of Jade’s friends attempting to throw a punch at the rapper before being restrained by someone else. Sources close to the situation stated that the “Gummo” rapper, in an ironic twist, continually refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

Jade’s lawyer, Steven Bell, did confirm to TMZ that Tekashi was unwilling to cooperate and that he felt that was a significant factor for prosecutors in their decision to dismiss the case. Bell also remarked that he felt that they also made a thorough review of the case and found no grounds to proceed.

For his part, the rapper has been sticking by Jade. After the arrest, he told the press that he felt her actions were due to the drunken influence of the friends that she was with that night. He immediately paid her bail after her arrest and went to stay in a hotel while her and her child stayed at his Florida home. This was to satisfy an order of protection that required her to not have any communication with him including text messages and social media. The order also prohibited her from using a third party to contact Tekashi 6ix9ine and required her to stay at least 500 feet away from him.