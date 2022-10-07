Sharon Osbourne Agrees With Kanye West BLM ‘Scam’ Comments

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Former talk show co-host and reality star Sharon Osbourne offered her opinion on Kanye West’s recent antics—including designing a shirt that said “White Lives Matter” for his YZY SZN 9 fashion show.

The famous Brit who is married to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne was caught by TMZ while out shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills and asked about the shirt. She replied by saying that “everybody matters.”

When told that West said that “Black Lives Matter is a scam,” Osbourne laughed saying, “Well, we gave $900,000 to that and I’d like my money back… I wish he would have said that before.”

TMZ surmised that the couple presumably donated the money in 2020.

She was adamant in saying that West shouldn’t be “canceled” and said that if people don’t like what he’s doing that they should just “leave him alone.” She also said that she doubts that adidas will sever its relationship with West saying that he makes them “too much money.”

Sharon Osbourne was famously fired from the daytime talk show, The Talk in 2021 after a controversial conversation about racism. In March of that year, Osbourne defended Piers Morgan for comments he made about Meghan Markle. In an on-air confrontation with Sheryl Underwood, she said, “Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No,” Osbourne, 68, said. “Because it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion…I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.”

She continued, “I’m not racist…I don’t care what color or what religion anyone is. Are you a nice person? That’s what I judge you on.”

Osbourne then demanded Underwood to explain what racist things Morgan has done. Saying, “I will ask you again Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break and I’m asking you again, and don’t try and cry cause if anyone should be crying it should be me,” Osbourne said, per People.

The fiery exchange led to an internal investigation at CBS and Osbourne was ultimately dismissed from the show. She later made herself the victim saying, per People, “I’ve been called so many things in my life… but a racist is one thing I will not take.”

West’s “scam” comments are also resonating with right-wing media outlets including Breitbart, and the rapper appeared on Fox News in a sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson Thursday night.



