Will Ferrell Talks Cameo On Jay-Z & Kanye’s “N***as In Paris”

Will Ferrell Speaks On “N***as In Paris”

Will Ferrell is speaking out on his inclusion on one of Kanye and Jay-Z’s tracks.

The actor who’s sampled on The Throne’s “N***as In Paris, says he didn’t hesitate to agree when Kanye contacted him to use a sample of his voice from Blades Of Glory.

“We’re gonna skate to one song and one song only,” Ferrell says in the beginning of the track.

He later chimes in, “No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative … it gets the people going!”

Speaking to MTV on the sample, Ferrell says he was flattered.

“Kanye reached out to me and I said, ‘Of course. I was completely flattered when they asked if they could sample me into the song … and when I heard it for the first time, I just started to laugh because it felt so surreal. But I really did like the song.”

So much so, in fact, Ferrell tells MTV that he was working with Jay and Ye for a special video to go along with the song for their WTT tour.

“We were trying to film a piece that they would use on the video boards of their concert, but haven’t gotten it together.”

He adds,