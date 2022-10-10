Dallas Woman Shot & Killed Over Basketball Game Victory

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A young Dallas woman was shot to death, allegedly due to the results of a basketball game she won against the person who killed her.

According to reports, Asia Womack was found by first responders on the sidewalk on Laglow Street in South Dallas last Monday evening with multiple gunshot wounds. They rushed her to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries later that evening. Police have not publicly named a suspect, but Womack’s family has come out and said that the man who killed her did so after Asia beat him in a pick-up game of basketball.

“This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s. She’s eaten with the man,” her mother, Andrea Womack said to the local news network Fox4. “She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.” Asia was a star player for Madison High School and attended Texas A&M University. It is believed that Asia and the man, later confirmed to be Cameron Hogg, played against each other in a game at T.G. Terry Park that included some trash talk. According to the 21-year-old’s family, Hogg allegedly took his kids and his brother home then returned to the park and shot Asia five times.

“But this is so senseless,” said Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ Pastor John Delley in an interview. “You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball.” A vigil was held at the park on Friday (Oct. 7) where friends and family gathered to remember Asia, wearing t-shirts emblazoned with her name and picture. Balloons were released into the sky in tribute to her. “I just don’t understand why you kill somebody over a basketball game,” said Asia’s aunt, Juanita Smith.

Authorities did get a hold of video footage from cameras at a store nearby that potentially captured the alleged shooter driving away. “Detectives are still working the case,” said Kristin Lowman, a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department. “No one is in custody at this time. They’ve been working it since Monday night trying to find justice for Miss Womack.” Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information that would lead to an arrest in the case. “If you know where he is, where his whereabouts are, please turn him in,” Andrea Womack said. “Help the family out. We’re hurting.”

—

Photo: Getty