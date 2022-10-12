‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ Decides Not To Air Kanye West Interview

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Kanye West leaned into his controversial antics of late, including an off-the-rails interview with Tucker Carlson that recently aired. The Chicago producer was slated to appear on The Shop: Uninterrupted but the producers of the show opted to not air the interview as Ye doubled down on his stances.

Kanye West taped an episode of The Shop and while it was framed to be a conversation about his recent comments and a platform to clarify his ideas, SpringHill Company CEO and co-host Maverick Carter offered in an exclusive statement to Andscape that it was not the case.

From Andscape:

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.

We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.

I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

Joining Ye on the set was Jeezy and designer Salehe Bembury.

Van Lathan, a known critic of Ye’s stances, shared on his podcast Higher Learning with his broadcast partner Rachel Lindsay that the DONDA artist expressed admiration for Nazis and Adolf Hitler. This was during Ye’s visit to TMZ where he made the “slavery is a choice” utterance and Lathan was seen on tape challenging him on the spot.

Hop to the 19:00-minute mark to hear that portion of the discussion.

Photo: Getty