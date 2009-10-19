Al Sharpton Threatens To Sue Rush Limbaugh

Al Sharpton and Rush Limbaugh’s ongoing war of words is heating up. The Reverend and the Republican de facto leader butted heads after Limbaugh announced his interest in buying the St. Louis Rams. As previously reported poor Rush got denied by the NFL who wanted no association with the racist hate filled bigot. Al offered no apologies for his efforts to put a stop to the shock jock’s ownership efforts, writing a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and calling Rush “divisive” and “anti-NFL.”

Now that the smoke’s cleared and Rush’s dreams have been dashed he’s lashing out at the figurehead and outlandishly claiming that Al played a “leading role” in the 1991 Crown Heights riot” and the “1995 Freddie’s Fashion Mart riot.”

For those unfamiliar with the incidents, here’s a recap.

In August of 1991 Blacks were involved in riots in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights area inciting violence with Jews in the area.

Four years later in December of 1995, a Black gunman walked into “Freddie’s Fashion Mart”, a Jewish owned business in Harlem and shot and killed seven people before setting the building on fire.

Sharpton delivered a eulogy at the funeral of a young person whose death in a traffic accident sparked the Crown Heights violence. Al maintains that he was not present for the Freddie’s Fashion Mart incident.

A spokeswoman for the figure head issued a statement saying:

“Unless Mr. Limbaugh apologizes and clarifies his statements, attorneys for Rev. Sharpton will move forward with a lawsuit. He has the right to criticize Rev. Sharpton, but he does not have the right to accuse him of criminal activity, and riots and murders are criminal.”

Watch it Rush, freedom of speech can’t always protect you from slander. Al might just be the wrong one…