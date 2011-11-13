Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, & DJ Khaled Host The Sucker Free MTV 2 Awards [Photos]

YMCMB was deep at MTV2 first “Sucker Free Awards” at LIV Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Friday.

YMCMB represented a roster that included Lil Wayne, who was nominated for Artist of the Year and Classic Album for Tha Carter IV, Tyga, and Lil Twist.

Rick Ross and DJ Khaled also walked across the street to pay the award show a visit.

After performances from Twist and Tyga, Weezy hit the stage with Birdman in an oversized yellow ski hat, giraffe-print pants, and yellow fanny pack.

Performing a variety of hits, Father and Son did not disappoint the audience.

Jay-Z and Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Odd Future, Drake, and J. Cole are among the nominees for the show, airing December 4 at 11 p.m. on MTV2.

