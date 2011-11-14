CLOSE
Tracklisting: Common “The Dreamer, The Believer”

The tracklisting for Common’s The Dreamer, The Believer album has been revealed.

The Chi-town emcee whose project has been  pushed back to December 20, is teaming up with Nas, John Legend and his good friend Maya Angelou.

The Dreamer, The Believer is Common’s Warner Bros Records debut.

 

The Dreamer/The Believer Tracklisting

1. “The Dreamer” feat. Maya Angelou
2. “Ghetto Dreams” feat. Nas
3. “Blue Sky”
4. “Sweet”
5. “Gold”
6. “Lovin’ I Lost”
7. “Raw (How You Like It)”
8. “Cloth”
9. “Celebrate”
10. “Windows”
11. “The Believer” feat. John Legend
12. “Pop’s Belief”

