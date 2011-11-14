Jay-Z Talks Fatherhood With GQ

Jay-Z Talks Being A Father

Jay-Z recently chopped it up with GQ magazine for his Man of the Year cover story, and the rap mogul and soon-to-be dad opened up about fatherhood.

In the interview, Hov talked about the relationship he had with his late father and how that will affect the relationship he has with his own child.

“If your dad died before you were born, yeah, it hurts—but it’s not like you had a connection with something that was real,” Jay says. “Not to say it’s any better—but to have that connection and then have it ripped away was, like, the worst. My dad was such a good dad that when he left, he left a huge scar. He was my superhero.”

Jigga also talked about how he and B plan to nurture their child, and hope to avoid the negatives that seem to plague the children of famous parents.

“Providing—that’s not love,” he said. “Being there—that’s more important. I mean, we see that. We see that with all these rich socialites. They’re crying out for attention; they’re hurting for love. I’m not being judgmental—I’m just making an observation. They’re crying out for the love that maybe they didn’t get at home, and they got everything. All the material things that they need and want. So we know that’s not the key.”

When asked whether or not he would be replacing dirty diapers, Jay responded,