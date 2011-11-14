Jay-Z, Rocawear Pull “Occupy” T-Shirts After Criticism

Rocawear Pulls Jay-Z “Occupy” Line After Criticism

Jay-Z ‘sOccupy Wall Street Rocawear t-shirts are seemingly off of the market.

According to reports, Rocawear pulled the “Occupy All Streets” t-shirts from their website after the criticism surrounding the sale of the line.

Before the shirts were pulled, Rocawear issued a statement stating that did not have plans to donate any proceeds from the sale of the shirts to the Occupy Wall Street movement:

The ‘Occupy All Streets’ T shirt was created in support of the ‘Occupy Wall Street’ movement. Rocawear strongly encourages all forms of constructive expression, whether it be artistic, political or social. ‘Occupy All Streets’ is our way of reminding people that there is change to be made everywhere, not just on Wall Street. At this time we have not made an official commitment to monetarily support the movement.

This statement caused a strong backlash and the $22 shirts have been moved from the Rocawear website.

Rocawear has yet to release an official statement on the removal of the shirts.