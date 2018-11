People Rappers Make Fun Of

Anybody can get it. When a rapper is trying to make a point, and needs a disparaging reference to use in his or her rhyme, sometimes innocent bystanders get hit. There are some people who are easy targets for rappers to make a quick funny out of. Here are 10 people who seem to be magnets for rappers to poke fun at. LOL

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »