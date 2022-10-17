Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Yung Miami & Ashanti “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix),” Snoop Dogg “Crip Ya Enthusiasm” & More | Daily Visuals 10.17.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy’s once proudly claimed to have invented the remix and with his latest hit “Gotta Move On” he’s looking to give it new life with a remix fit for a queen or two.

Linking up with Bryson Tiller, Yung Miami and Ashanti for the Queens Remix to “Gotta Move On,” Diddy and Miami roll around the streets of New York City before Ashanti roasts Irv Gotti something crisp in the kitchen of a fancy restaurant. How isn’t Ashanti wifed up yet??

Back on the West Coast, Snoop Dogg becomes Larry David for a day and in his CGI clip to “Crip Ya Enthusiasm” walks around in white face for some comedic relief and even involves Biggie and Pac in his shenanigans.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Tee Grizzley, Yah-Ra, and more.

DIDDY FT. BRYSON TILLER, YUNG MIAMI & ASHANTI – “GOTTA MOVE ON (QUEENS REMIX)”

SNOOP DOGG – “CRIP YA ENTHUSIASM”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “MS. EVANS 2”

YAH-RA – “BLESSED”

SYMBA – “CAN’T WIN FOR NOTHING”

OCTAVIAN FT. MICHAEL PHANTOM – “I’M ALRIGHT”

LIL 2Z – “WRONG IS RIGHT”

$NOT – “SIMPLE”

RJMRLA FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “SPECIAL DELIVERY”