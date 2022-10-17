Battle Rap Star Tsu Surf Arrested In NJ On RICO Charges

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Tsu Surf, one of the standout talents in the vast battle rap scene, is currently facing a legal battle after an arrest last week. According to reports, the New Jersey rapper was arrested last Thursday (Oct. 13) at a residence in Jersey City.

According to a report from Fox 5 NY, Tsu Surf, real name Rahjon Cox, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force over a RICO charge connected to a DEA case.

Cox was at the residence with a woman who has not been identified and the pair reportedly tried to exit the home via the rear but law enforcement officers surrounded the place. The outlet adds that Cox and the woman remained in a standoff with the officers for over an hour after barricading themselves and negotiating with officers.

Cox was taken to the Essex County Jail and went before a federal judge last Friday to hear charges. According to an Associated Press report, Cox appeared in court but did not enter a plea. An attorney hired by Cox failed to make the hearing so another attorney was brought in to represent Cox.

Cox, along with nine other individuals, were indicted on racketeering charges and it is being alleged that the group is part of a larger New Jersey Crips gang.

Beyond being an active participant in battle rapping, Tsu Surf also operates as an analyst of battle rap culture and has made frequent guest appearances on The Joe Budden Podcast offering quick-witted insights.

—

Photo: Getty