Drake Denies Rumor About Fighting Chris Brown

Drake is denying a story by DJ Whoo Kid that Chris Brown elbowed him in the face during an altercation.

DJ Whoo Kid told UK radio personality Tim Westwood last week that Drake caught an elbow to the face from R&B star Chris Brown.

Whoo Kid said he believed the fight was for Drizzy being involved with Breezy’s ex, Rihanna.

However, in an interview with The Daily Beast, the Toronto-native said that incident never happened.

“I respect Chris Brown,” he said. “I’d like to call myself a friend—I don’t know if I’m allowed to do that,” but I definitely didn’t get elbowed in my face. Somebody would’ve got knocked the Fawk out.”

So who do you believe?