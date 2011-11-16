Chris Tucker, Ice Cube Reportedly In Talks For Another Friday Movie [Video]

Chris Tucker & Ice Cube In Talks for ANOTHER ‘Friday’ … Says DeBo Actor



Tiny Lister, the actor who plays Debo in the Friday movies gave an exclusive to TMZ that he’s been in discussions about doing one more installment to the cult classic film that originally starred Chris Tucker alongside Ice Cube.

Tiny claims he was flown out on Tucker’s private jet to talk about doing a new Friday flick and they even brought up doing another Fifth Element movie.

Chris Tucker vowed to never do another Friday movie after the original because his personal life disagreed with the character’s smoking habit.

Recently there’s been some talk of him having financial issues but since he has a private jet, that must be a rumor right?