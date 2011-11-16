Drake Challenges Lil Wayne To A “Sound Clash”

An album release is a definite cause for celebration–but while some prefer to indulge in expensive champagne over loud music, Drake has something else in mind.

In an interview with Billboard, the Young Money prodigy revealed that he wants to go head to head with his label’s head honcho, Lil Wayne.

“I don’t want to just do an album release concert. So, me, I go to Jamaica a lot – I love Jamaican culture – so what I’m gonna do, I’m challenging Lil Wayne to a sound clash, that’s what I want to do,” he said. “I don’t want to just perform by myself, so I want Wayne to come out on stage with a mic and I’m gonna have a mic, and we’re gonna have both our DJs, and we’re gonna battle song-for-song and see who the people love more. And that’s how it’s gonna go.”

That’s a bold challenge. Will the student outdo the master?