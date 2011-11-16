Drake’s Father Talks Son’s Success, Memphis Roots [Video]

Drake’s Daddy Talks Son’s Past

Drizzy’s father, Dennis Graham, a former musician in his own right, was recently featured on Memphis’ Fox News to discuss his son’s Southern roots and rapid success.

The older Graham talked about how Drake’s Memphis upbringing molded his soulful style. “He considers Memphis home more than he does Toronto,” said Drizzy’s pops.

Guess what? We have pop’s to thanks for Aubrey’s buttery soft rap style.

Peep the entire clip below: