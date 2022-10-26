Serena Williams Is Definitely Still Retired Despite Recent Chatter Of A Comeback

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Serena Williams will go down in the annals of sports history as one of the greatest athletes of her generation. Now that she is no longer in competition, it appears that folks misheard a recent comment from the legendary tennis star that suggested she was making a comeback to the game.

Serena Williams sat down for a conversation with TechCrunch deputy editor Jordan Crook at the TechCrunch Disrupt event in San Francisco last week (Oct. 19). During the chat, Williams told Crook that there was a chance that she’d return to the court albeit not in the way her legions of fans might hope.

“What are the chances that we get to see you play again?” Crook asked Williams, digging into the retirement discussion more.

Williams fired back saying, “The chances are very high. The chances are very high. You come to my house, I got a court.”

As it stands, it looks like Williams isn’t returning to the level of playing that she engaged in previously but will always pick up and racket and get her workouts in as she certainly should. If one has been great for as long as she has, the game that she helped transform will always be a part of her life.

For now and perhaps for good, Serena Williams is definitely still retired.

Check out the full chat below

Photo: Getty