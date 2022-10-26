She’s Coming! Rihanna Has Recorded New Music For ‘Wakanda Forever’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been six years since Rihanna has blessed us with a new album. ANTI is widely-considered the singer’s best work with its soulful melodies and impeccable production. In fact, when it was snubbed and not nominated in the Album of the Year category at the 2017 Grammy Awards—fans and critics alike cried foul. And many have blamed the snub on Rihanna’s absence from the music industry.

Well… that, and the fact that in the meantime she built a billion-dollar fashion and beauty business and became a mom—having her first child with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. But fans can now rejoice. The highly anticipated Marvel Studios film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will feature music from the leader of the Rihanna Navy.

Marvel Studios seemingly confirmed the appearance with a teaser that featured a glittering gold R and the release date Oct. 28, 2022.

As expected, fans of the billionaire singer are elated.

High Snobiety notes that the first Black Panther soundtrack was a star-studded release featuring Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jorja Smith, Future, James Blake, Travis Scott, and more. There is no word yet on who else will be joining Rihanna for the sequel.

However, reports note that Rih may be doing at least one, maybe several tracks for the project—including the end credits.

The announcement comes as Rihanna is preparing for a career blitz. The new mom recently announced that she will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and she is currently prepping the annual Savage x Fenty show featuring a litany of superstars wearing her fashion including Abbott Elementary Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Marvel stars Simu Liu, Winston Duke and more.