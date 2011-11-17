Drake Projected To Sell 675-725K Copies Of “Take Care”

Drake Selling 675,000 Copies Of Take Care

The projected first week numbers are in and according to HitsDailyDouble, Drizzy Drake is set to sell well over 600,000 copies of his sophomore album.

As previously reported, Drake’s Take Care album was released Tuesday with features from Stevie Wonder, Andre 3000, Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar.

Now according to calculations by HDD, Drake will sell anywhere between 675-725,000 copies.

And with those numbers, he’s also projected to have the #1 album on Billboard charts.

As previously reported, Mac Miller is currently at #1 with his Blue Side Park album that moved