HHW Gaming: Latest Apple OS Update Allows Support For Nintendo’s Classic Game Controllers

Apple rolled another update for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV and snuck in the ability to use the classic NES Controllers Nintendo dropped for use with its Nintendo Switch Online service.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith shared a video of himself using SNES Classic Controller, and MacStories also confirmed the news. Per The Verge, Nintendo’s modern N64 controller also works with Apple devices using macOS 13, iOS 16, and tvOS 16.

It’s unclear if the Sega Genesis controller works with Apple devices following the update, but it would be a safe bet to assume t they do.

In a release, Apple notes, “many additional Bluetooth and USB game controllers are supported by the Game Controller framework on macOS 13, iOS 16, and tvOS 16 and later,” while not specifying which controllers.

With the addition of support to the NES Classic Controller, it joins the Switch Pro and Joy-Con controller support Apple rolled out for iPad and iPhone in June. The PS5 DulaSense and Xbox Series X controllers.

The Japanese video game company first introduced the NES Classic Controller for its Nintendo Switch Online service in 2018. When it first launched Switch, owners could play NES games before the library expanded to include classic titles from SNES.

Since then, it has grown to include video games from the N64 game library, which can be accessed for an extra $49.99 for a year plus the $3.99 you have to dish out to use Nintendo Switch Online.

If you don’t want to use either, this update which also works on Steam, will allow gamers to circumvent Nintendo’s subscription service.

There is nothing wrong with having options when it comes to playing your favorite new and old games.

Photo: Nintendo Switch Online NES Controllers