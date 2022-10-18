HHW Gaming: Going Pro Will Cost You, Sony’s PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Will Cost $199.99

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

At Gamescon, PS5 owners saw Sony’s new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller. Now we know if you want to go pro, it will set you back some coins.

Sony has never offered PlayStation players a pro controller. Third-party companies like Scuf were your only option to get a “Pro” DualSense Controller until now.

In a blog post, Sony officially unveiled its new DualSesne Edge Wireless Controller, and it’s a beautiful and costly gaming accessory. Sony’s answer to Xbox’s Elite Controller is also fully customizable and features removable analog thumbsticks, rear buttons, changeable stick caps, and multiple control profiles.

Owners of the DualSense Edge will have the ability to change out stick caps for three types: standard, high dome, and low dome. The back buttons are also swappable and can be mapped to other buttons. You can also replace the stick modules, which are sold separately.

There are also adjustable trigger hair locks for the gamer who likes to fine-tune their triggers and physically lock their triggers to half-pull, plus adjust travel distance while playing shooters.

The DualSense Edge will come in a white carrying case, and it will include the following:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

DualSense Edge Wireless Edge Controller Preorder & Launch Details

The DualSense Edge will launch on January 26 and will cost $199.99. Yeah, that’s half the price of a digital edition of the still hard-to-fin PS5 console.

You can preorder the DualSense Edge at select retailers and on Sony’s website beginning October 25. While Sony did announce the controller would ship on January 26, some retailers won’t start shipping the gaming accessory until February 23.

We expect the DualSense Edge to fly off shelves.

Photo: Sony / PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller