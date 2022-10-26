Foot Locker Pulls All adidas Yeezy Kicks From Its Stores

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The fallout from Kanye West’s antisemitic views continues to pile on as Foot Locker has ordered its stores to take all Yeezy products off their floor and online site.

According to Footwear News, Foot Locker has made the decision to stop selling all Yeezy-related products from its stores and its websites after adidas announced that they were terminating their partnership with the controversial MAGA rapper. That’s why if you walk into your neighborhood Foot Locker today you’ll notice there aren’t anymore Yeezy Boost bricks sitting on the shelves, and its certainly not because people bought them out.

No word on what they’ll do with the sneakers whether they’ll be sent back to adidas or simply destroyed, but don’t be surprised if they somehow end up on the secondary market at some point. Just sayin.’ Regardless of what’s done with the sneakers removed from their websites and brick-and-mortar stores, they certainly are not going to be sold to the public anytime soon.

“Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism, or hateful and discriminatory behavior,” the company said in a statement. “While we remain a partner with adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections — we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.”

Ever since Kanye’s controversial statements about the Jewish community a few weeks back, he’s seen his partnerships with The Gap, Balenciaga, Creative Arts Agency, Vogue, and adidas go up in flames. Foot Locker is just the latest company to decide that they can’t sell the products linked to a man who called slavery a “choice” and threatened to go “death con 3” on the Jewish community (whatever the hell that means).

Heck, even JPMorgan Chase Bank decided that they didn’t want Kanye’s money. Maybe Kanye can go to Donald Trump’s favorite bank, Deutsche Bank, for future endeavors? They don’t seem to have a problem with loaning massive amounts of money to racist millionaires, allegedly.

What do y’all think of Foot Locker’s decision to pull all Yeezy products from their stores and websites? Let us know in the comments section below.