So Appalled: A List Of Companies That Have Dropped Ye

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The train wreck that has been the past couple of weeks for Ye aka Kanye West has been notable due to the number of companies who’ve now severed ties with him.

The rapper and multi-hyphenate artist has been the constant center of controversy in recent weeks due to antisemitic comments that he made on social media. Ye has mostly been unrepentant, saying “no” when asked by media personality Piers Morgan in a recent interview if he was sorry for making those remarks. The “Gold Digger” rapper had even boldly tweeted out, “who you think created cancel culture?”

As he’d find out, companies were none too pleased with his continued stance including CAA, the agency representing him. Here’s a list of the brands and figures who have cut their ties with Ye over his offensive remarks.

adidas

The global athletic brand officially announced on Tuesday (Oct. 25) that they were severing ties with Ye. In their statement, they wrote: “adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Another notable item from the statement could prove to be even more problematic for him and future Yeezy sneaker fans:

“adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership.”

The rapper had previously boasted that he could “say anti-Semitic things and @adidas can’t drop me”. According to Forbes, the move officially removes Ye from billionaire status, estimating his new worth at $400 million.

Gap

Gap, which had already parted ways with Ye in September, announced on Tuesday that they were immediately shutting down the YeezyGAP website and removing all Yeezy products from their physical stores. They also intend to cease further production of YEEZY products.

Balenciaga

Last Friday (Oct. 21), the luxury brand’s parent company Kering was queried by Women’s Wear Daily after their third-quarter earnings report about their relationship with Ye. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” a representative stated.

There was no further elaboration given. The rapper had recently opened their Paris Fashion Week 2023 Summer show, sporting oversized battle gear and a branded mouth guard. That image is no longer found on the company’s website along with other pictures and video footage he was in.

JP Morgan Chase

The banking giant terminated its relationship with Ye and his YEEZY LLC in a statement issued on Oct. 12. The move came after he had publicly criticized the multinational financial institution.

Def Jam

A report from the New York Times on Monday noted that Ye and his G.O.O.D. Music imprint is no longer with Def Jam, as the contract ended with the release of Donda last year. Def Jam offered no further comment when contacted.

Vogue

Anna Wintour has also had enough of Ye, reportedly telling staffers at the fashion magazine that he is no longer to be considered part of their inner circle. The move is surprising given that she tried to broker some sort of peace between him and her editor, Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson after she ripped him for his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt stunt with Candace Owens.