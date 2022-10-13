Kanye West and Ray J Reunite At Candace Owens’ Struggle BLM Doc Premiere

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Candace Owens is known for bringing people together. Yeah right, but she did manage to reunite Ray J and her new buddy Kanye West at the premiere for her alleged Black Lives Matter documentary.

Reportedly, Owens and MAGA Ye have been in constant conversation lately (she proudly rocked the widely panned “White Lives Matter” tee with Ye). Which actually makes sense since he’s also been going full antisemite. But for now, we’ll discuss the premiere of Owens’ documentary about the BLM movement, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, which went down last night in Nashville at the Woolworth Theater.

As reported by Page Six, there was Ray J (who infamously starred in a sextape with Kim Kardashian) and Kanye West at Wednesday’s (Oct. 12) night’s screening. The two weren’t exactly huddling together in the corner but they did keep things cordial as they posed for photos together. Also in attendance was Kid Rock, so this might as have well been a full-blown MAGA event.

While West, who was in an all-black ensemble with some big ass boots, has been in the news for his antisemitic rhetoric, Ray J made headlines over troubling social media posts that hinted at suicide. However, his reps maintain that the reality star is fine. He’s still gotta be mindful of the company he’s keeping, though.

TMZ reports that Owens finessed getting Ray J and Ye to the screening in order to troll Kim Kardashian. Sounds on brand.

As you can surely tell from the title of Owens’ documentary, we expect it to be nothing but struggle put together by a documented grifter.

Annnnddd, Ray J saw a tornado on his way in to town. Can’t make this stuff up.