Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Marley Responds To Backlash After Rocking Ye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Bob Marley is rolling in his grave. That’s what some people are saying after his granddaughter, Selah Marley, daughter of Lauryn Hill, doubled down on rocking Kanye West’s atrocious white lives matter shirt.

The 23-year-old faced a wave of backlash from activists, celebrities, and more when footage of her walking in Ye’s YZY SZN 9 presentation wearing the now infamous White Lives Matter shirt.

Related Stories New 007 Lashana Lynch Tapped To Play Bob Marley’s Wife Rita In Upcoming Paramount Biopic

Responding to the well-deserved backlash the white lives matter shirts received, Selah Marley basically told everyone up in arms about it to kick rocks while twisting herself in a pretzel, trying to justify the existence of the “fashion pieces.”

Spotted on Complex, Marley addressed the situation in a lengthy post via her Instagram Stories.

“The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mind mentality,” she wrote. “You do what the group tells you to do & think what the group tells you to think. Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you all into such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box that you feel they should exist in.”

“The victim becomes the victimizer. You can not bully me, manipulate me, or coax me into silence. Nor will you bully me into being who you want me to be. I don’t care how many tweets you make, DMs you send, or articles you write. Throughout all of the chaos, I have yet to speak on my experience. If you know me, you know that nothing I do is without deep thought & intention. Wait until you hear what I have to say,” she added.

Selah Marley Wasn’t Done

Marley shared a screenshot of a text conversation between herself and Kanye West, proposing to “continue that conversation” following the negativity the shirt received.

“I love taking risks & embracing freedom,” Marley wrote, “but in this case, I think we can continue to discuss the depth behind our decisions to show the purity of our intentions & provide healing to our community.”

No word if that conversation happened, but Ye reposted the screenshot to his Instagram Stories, so we guess he agrees with her.

He also doubled down on his heada**ery by sharing another photo of the shirt, writing the post’s caption, “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO.”

West’s edgeless conservative friend Candace Owens hopped in the comment section by dropping laughing emojis.

At this point, Kanye West and anyone who cosigns this mess can go away for the immediate future.

—

Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty