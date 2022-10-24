Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino Got ‘Django Unhchained’ From Him

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Director Quentin Tarantino and actor Jamie Foxx are now the next targets of Ye aka Kanye West’s rants, as he claims that they got the idea of Django Unchained from him.

While appearing as a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ye was at times combative, sparring with Morgan often. Seven minutes into the interview on Oct. 21, Morgan asked: “Do you believe there are limits to free speech, and if there are, what are they?”

The rapper and fashion designer cited Django Unchained as an example that there are no limits to free speech, given that the film is laden with racial slurs and graphic depictions of slavery and it is still embraced by viewing audiences. He’d continue, making the claim that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director and Jamie Foxx actually got the idea from him back in 2005 as he brainstormed ideas for the video to his hit song, “Gold Digger”.

“Tarantino can write a movie about slavery, where actually — him and Jamie — they got the idea from me, because the idea for ‘Django’ I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger.’ And then Tarantino turned it into a film,” Ye said.

It should be noted that Tarantino had begun work on Django Unchained before Foxx was chosen for the role, reportedly considering the late Michael K. Williams and Will Smith to play the formerly enslaved man in search of his wife (Kerry Washington) who teams up with a German bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz).

The claim is just the latest in a series of outlandish comments that Ye has made within the past three weeks, which include a series of antisemitic comments that have resulted in his Instagram and Twitter accounts being restricted due to violating guidelines. His remarks have also received tremendous backlash and criticism which includes fierce criticism from various Jewish organizations.

So far, Ye has danced between giving a full-throated apology for his words and taking an unapologetic stance. Further along in the interview with Morgan, Ye said that if he had created social media posts that were less offensive “then we wouldn’t be here right now”.