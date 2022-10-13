Jamie Foxx Gets Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx is one of the few celebrities left in the world that’s considered golden wherever he shows up (Will Smith used to be one, but y’all know what happened), but apparently security at Cardi B’s birthday party felt differently.

Yesterday, social media was buzzing after TMZ reported that the beloved Oscar-winning actor was actually denied entry into Cardi B’s birthday party even though he was invited to the WeHo soiree. Showing up fashionably late with an entourage consisting of 10 people, security informed Foxx and his crew that they didn’t have any sections available at the event, and the Ray actor decided to take his talents elsewhere.

Knowing that they didn’t want to get on Foxx’s bedside, security tried to make amends and allow Jamie and his crew into the venue, but it was too late. Jamie Foxx had made up his mind.

He came running out to the street, telling Jamie it’s cool for him to enter — but Foxx wasn’t having it, saying … “No, we not good. Nah ni**a, it’s all good! I love you, but it was too much.”