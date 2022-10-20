MAGA Ye aka Kanye West “Absolutely Not” Sorry About Antisemitic Comments

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you felt as if Ye aka Kanye West was going to take a step back from his disrespectful comments as of late, he confirmed that he wasn’t sorry about them.

The rapper and fashion designer appeared on the Piers Uncensored show on Wednesday night with host Piers Morgan to talk about the current backlash he’s enduring due to making several offensive comments about Jewish people, beginning with a tweet that he sent out on Oct. 8. The interview started off contentious, as Kanye West called Morgan a “Karen” and said to the host, “You don’t hold accountability to my pain.” The host would fire back: “I’m not a Karen and I’m not going to cancel you and I’m not going to censor you, I’m simply going to challenge you on what you’re saying.”

“Do you now regret saying ‘death con 3 on Jewish people’… Are you sorry you said that?”, Morgan continued. West smiled and quickly answered “no.” The “Flashing Lights” rapper would go on to make a pseudo-apology. “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con [comment], the confusion that I caused. I felt like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through.”

Morgan then apparently commended him for his words. “That shows you’ve got that ability to be self-aware, to understand when you cross a line. I think someone like you with all your energy and creativity and your passion, you’re gonna say stuff,” he said, adding “The way you talk constantly in such an extraordinary manner, you’re gonna trip up, you’re gonna say things the wrong way.”

The interview might be seen by some as a way to clean up some of the mess West has made over the past couple of weeks. His antisemitic comments have led to his Instagram and Twitter accounts being restricted. More controversy ensued as he appeared on the now-pulled Drink Champs episode where he not only doubled down on his comments but also peddled the false right-wing trope that George Floyd died due to fentanyl instead of Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck. The mother of Floyd’s child announced on Tuesday that she plans to sue West and others for $250 million over the remarks.