Busta Rhymes, Mystikal Sign To Cash Money [Video]

Busta Rhymes Signs With Cash Money, Drops New Single With Chris Brown

Whether you view Cash Money as army, navy or career-saving label on a mission to revive careers and help those in need, Birdman and Slim are extending their pockets like all poppin’ execs should.

Miss Info reports that Busta Rhymes and Mystikal are the newest additions to the CMB fam.

We’ve seen Roc-A-Fella snatch up folks like ODB and M.O.P when that label was on fire. We witnessed G-Unit sign up Mobb Deep and the Mash Out Posse once again, but somehow it doesn’t always work out.

Bussa Buss himself has been around the record deal block quite a bit, but maybe this one will pan out for him.

“Why Stop Now,” His new single with Chris Brown sounds like a “Look At Me Now” remix but if you missed the details about his contest look below.