Henry Cavill Officially Returns As Superman In DCEU

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s going on 10 years since Henry Cavill breathed new life into the DC cinematic universe with the comic book classic film, Man of Steel. Finally, Warner Bros. is ready to revisit the franchise after years of fans demanding Superman’s proper return.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has greenlighted the sequel to Man of Steel and Henry Cavill is slated to reprise his role as the last son of Krypton, Superman. The news comes on the heels of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam grossing $140 million for its opening weekend and Cavill making a cameo as Superman in the film’s post-credits scene. The crowd went absolutely bonkers for those few seconds that Superman shared a scene with Black Adam.

Deadline hears that Cavill is still in final talks, and that there’s no Man of Steel 2 yet as there’s no director or writer, but this is the way the universe is moving. Warner Bros. had no comment when reached.

Though a Superman vs. Black Adam film isn’t likely to happen until after Man of Steel 2 is released, the fact that Warner Bros. is finally bringing Cavill back into the DCEU fold has fans giddy at the thought of a Superman/Black Adam and Shazam crossover that seems destined to happen.

A

s for who the villain for the Superman sequel would be, rumors are already floating that Braniac or Metallo are being considered to make their big screen debut. It was also rumored that Marvel was attempting to poach Cavill for their own cinematic universe and have him play the role of Captain Britain in the MCU, so it’s possible that played a role in Warner Bros. officially locking down Cavill for the foreseeable future.

On October 24, Cavill took to Instagram to formally announce that “I am back as Superman” and we couldn’t be happier with the news.

Check out his post below and let us know your thoughts on Henry Cavill finally returning as Superman in the comments section below.