Drake, Ludacris Performing At The American Music Awards

Drake and Ludacris Added To The AMAs

Drake and Ludacris are the latest performers to be added to the lineup of the American Music Awards.

According to an official press release, Drake will perform his hit “Headlines” while Ludacris joins Enrique Iglesias as the 6th collaboration of the evening. The other collaborations will include Pitbull with Marc Anthony and Lil Jon, Gym Class Heroes with Adam Levine, will.i.am with Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj with David Guetta, and Maroon 5 with Christina Aguilera.

The show will be broadcast live from the NOKIA Theatre on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20th (8:00-11:00 pm ET/PT) on ABC.

Tickets are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com

The show’s full roster of performing talent now includes: Christina Aguilera, Marc Anthony, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Daughtry, Drake, Gym Class Heroes, David Guetta, Enrique Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Pitbull, Maroon 5, OneRepublic, The Band Perry and will.i.am.

Both Drake and Luda have been in headlines as of late after the DTP head reportedly released a diss track aimed at Drizzy and Big Sean.