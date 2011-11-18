Big Sean Responds To Ludacris Diss [Audio]

Big Sean Responds To Ludacris

Ludacris’ “Bada Boom” diss record aimed at Big Sean and Drake has already gotten a response from the G.O.O.D. Music rapper.

“Ya’ll sure [the song] is about me? ‘Cause I didn’t hear no name or nothing, ” Big Sean said.

“I ain’t got no problems with Luda, I never did. I think he’s referring to an interview I did over a year ago. Literally over a year ago.”

“But in the interview I said he’s a legend. I respect people who is ahead of me. I respect OGs and the Gs in general.”

“The only thing I said–[the interviewers] was telling me about the “Supa Dupa” flow.”

“They call it the Supa Dupa flow because on Big Sean my second mixtape I had a flow on there where I was using one word to describe another word in a punchline form.”