Jamal Bryant Gives Fiery Sermon Blasting Herschel Walker, Goes Viral

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Pastor Jamal Bryant laid into Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in a recent sermon that has gone viral for its blistering tone.

On Sunday (Oct. 30), Bryant began his sermon before his congregation at Newbirth Baptist Missionary Church in Atlanta with a decidedly firm tone as he spoke of the GOP’s candidate running against current Senator Raphael Warnock. “They thought we was so slow, that we was so stupid, that we would elect the lowest caricature of a stereotypical, broken Black man…. “ he began.

“Since Herschel Walker was 16 years old, white men been telling him what to do, telling him what school to go to, where to live… where to pay for abortions, where to buy a gun, and you think they not gon’ tell him how to vote?” Bryant asked the assembled worshippers before adding emphatically:

“In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner. We need somebody to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6!” The pastor would reiterate his sentiment: “We don’t need a walker,” he said, adding, “we need somebody who will be steadfast, unmovable, always abounding knowing your labor is not in vain.”

Bryant even pulled out a walker as a prop to use during the fiery sermon. The clip showing his sermon quickly caught the attention of many, gaining over 6 million views to date. Pastor Bryant’s sermon comes at a pivotal point, as the midterm elections are only a week away. Democratic control of the Senate is at stake, and Georgia’s race could determine if that continues. Currently, polls show that Warnock and Walker are scant percentage points apart.

Walker has been the subject of heavy controversy for reportedly forcing former lovers to have abortions despite having a strong anti-abortion stance as part of his campaign. The former Heisman Trophy winner has also come under fire for voicing highly bizarre opinions, including an attempt to curry favor by claiming that the incumbent Democratic senator (who is also a pastor) was “smarter than him” before their debate last month.