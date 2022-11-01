Tory Lanez All Smiles After Being Blessed With His New Jewelry, An Ankle Monitor Bracelet

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez will be stuck inside his lavish home for a while after the judge put him under house arrest until the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial begins. Video footage of the Canadian Hip-Hop star getting his new jewelry, an ankle monitor bracelet, has surfaced.

TMZ exclusively shared footage of Lanez walking out of the Corrective Solution facility in LA on Monday, October 31, after being fitted for his ankle monitoring device he will have to wear while under house arrest.

Lanez didn’t seem fazed at all. He was all smiles and even had a videographer documenting the situation.

The rapper was spotted outside the Corrective Solution facility in LA Monday, the place where folks go for GPS, alcohol, and drug monitoring. You can see the metal tracker on his ankle … but interestingly enough, he was cracking his signature smile.

The “Say It” crafter was sentenced to house arrest directly because of his sucker-punching R&B singer August Alsina in Chicago in September.

Prosecutors Got Their Wish In Keeping Tory Lanez Off The Streets

At the time, Shawn Holley, Lanez’s attorney, argued that the sucker punch was just an allegation, but Rip Michaels, who ran The Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour, confirmed the incident happened and booted Lanez off the tour.

However, prosecutors argued that Lanez needed to be remanded back into police custody for violating terms of the conditions of his bail set in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

Prosecutors said that Tory Lanez was a “threat to public safety” and monetary bail would not be enough for the rapper. The judge ultimately decided on house arrest.

The Megan Stallion shooting trial begins in November. He’s got plenty of time to sit and think about what he will wear to court.

