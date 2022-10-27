Stuck Inside: Tory Lanez Put On House Arrest Until Start Of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Mini Canadian artist and Iggy Azalea’s rumored boo Tory Lanez will be stuck inside for a while.

Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop, a judge has put Tory Lanez on house arrest until the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial begins.

According to the celebrity gossip site, Yosemite Sam sucker-punching R&B crooner August Alsina is the reason for the judge’s decision.

Per TMZ:

The order came down Wednesday during a court hearing in L.A. … where it was ruled that Tory needs to be on lockdown until November 28 — the start of the trial — as a result of accusations he beat the crap out of Alsina in Chicago in September.

Prosecutors argued TL deserved to be remanded into custody because — in their eyes — he’d violated the conditions of his bail in the Meg case. They say he continues to pose a threat to public safety and that monetary bail alone wasn’t enough of a deterrent.

Tory’s attorney, Shawn Holley, pushed back, noting … no charges had been filed in the Alsina case, and there were only allegations. As we reported, Alsina took to social media to allege Tory had sucker punched him, with bloody photos to boot — this after he’d apparently been snubbed by the singer in passing earlier in the day.

Tory Lanez Has To Wear A GPS Monitor

Despite Lanez’s attorney’s best efforts, the judge remanded the singer/rapper to his home, and he will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

The “Say It” crafter will remain in his home until his felony assault trial begins. Lanez pleaded not guilty after he was slapped with charges of firing the gun that injured Megan Thee Stallion.

TMZ caught up with Lanez leaving court, claiming the decision is a perfect example of how the criminal justice system treats Black men.

Okay, whatever.

Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty