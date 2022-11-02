Something In The Water Festival Returns Virginia Beach For 2023

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Something In The Water made its first big waves in 2019 and, to date, it remains one of the best music festivals Hip-Hop Wired has ever covered. After a brief detour to the Nation’s Capital last earlier this year, Something In The Water will make a triumphant return to Virginia Beach, Va., the hometown of its visionary founder, Pharrell Williams.

SITW, the brainchild of native son Skateboard P, was a bit of a love letter to the legendary producer’s beloved hometown while also giving credence to the musical and creative talent from the region itself. 2022 saw Something In The Water take place in Washington, D.C. and the results by most accounts were mixed. In all, SITW is far more than a music festival as it served as a launching pad for many of Pharrell’s outreach initiatives regarding education and equity.

As we previously mentioned, we attended the first SITW festival in Virginia Beach, losing one day to storms but still had the honor of seeing the likes of Pusha T, Jay-Z, Teddy Riley, SZA, and more take the stage. The lineup for 2023 has yet to be announced, but we can expect that Pharrell’s deep Rolodex will all but ensure that fans coming to see the festival performances will get their money’s worth.

Tickets for Something In The Water go on sale this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12 PM ET.

To learn more information on pricing, tiers, and what to expect, please follow this link.

—

Photo: Getty