Something In The Water Was The Outdoor Festival Not To Miss [Photos]

The city of Virginia Beach in the Commonwealth of Virginia is probably still recovering from a music-packed weekend after the conclusion of the Something In The Water music festival. Pharrell Williams and a bevy of his famous friends hit up the oceanside venue and gave the thousands of fans in attendance a memory they won’t soon shake.

The music festival and accompanying lecture series was an ambitious venture for Skateboard P, using all of his resources and connections as a hometown hero at his disposal.

With shuttle service, designated parking venues and buses giving attendees an easy in and out to the events, the organizers should be proud of their efforts. However, day one of the festival was rained out and canceled due to heavy storms in the region on Friday. That means fans coming to see Radiant Children, Masego, The Dave Matthews Band, Migos, Janelle Monae and part one of Pharrell and Friends were let down.

Day two of Something In The Water was a reversal weatherwise with breezy conditions and plenty of sunshine. Beforehand, we took in Timberland’s stellar Nature Needs Heroes installation, checked out the Sony stage, and made our way to the main stage. SZA, J Balvin, Kaytranada, Ferg, and Travis Scott were all on the packed bill.

Giving all due respect to the performers that came rocked the main stages on Saturday, a crowd-pleasing highlight was Pharrell Williams’ closing set with a star-studded cast of fan favorites such as Snoop Dogg, area natives Missy Elliott and Timberland, Magoo, Busta Rhymes, Diddy, Usher, and a scene-stealing moment featuring Jay-Z who was fresh off his own big concert just days prior.

Sunday’s show also competed with the pop-up Sunday Service with Kirk Franklin, Ty Tribbett and many other Gospel faves in tow. Keeping the hometown flavor alive, Chris Brown, Pusha T, and D.R.A.M. gave high-energy sets with Charlie Wilson tearing it down later in the evening.

Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals ended day two of the festival with a hit-packed and energetic set that fans of the West Coast singer have come to expect. There were some unexpected flash showers that cleared the area somewhat but devoted fans endured and were rewarded.

It’s nearly impossible to catch every detail of such a large event, but Pharrell Williams and the organizers should stand very proud in seeing their vision come to light. Check out some images of the Something In The Water festival below. We’ll be sharing some of our images in a separate post coming soon.

