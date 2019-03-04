Pharrell Williams Announces ‘Something In The Water’ Festival In Virginia Beach

Besides producer, artist, creative director and more, Pharrell Williams can now add music festival founder to his extensive list of jobs. Today (March 4), Pha-Real announced Something In The Water—what’s being tagged as a “multi-day music festival and cultural experience” that’s going down in Virginia Beach.

The festival is being produced by Live Nation and will be on the beach of Pharrell’s hometown, running from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28.

Besides Pharrell himself, the headliners include Travis Scott, Migos, Dave Matthews Band and Missy Elliott. A who’s who of performers also include Janelle Monae, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Pusha T, Kaytranada, Ferg, Jhené Aiko and more. Also on the bill is Virgil Abloh who we assume will be DJ’ing and/or hawking his expensive streetwear while LowKey’s Trap Karaoke gets a nod.

“Allen Iverson. Missy Elliott. Dave Matthews Band. Ella Fitzgerald. Virginia has been home to some of the most gifted artists, athletes, and scientists to ever live. And it makes sense – the people of Virginia are one-of-a-kind: uniquely gritty, bold, and brilliant,” said Pharrell via a press statement. “For the first time, we are harnessing that energy, bringing the great minds of our time and the biggest brands in the world to this great place, and letting the inspiration flow and well deserved opportunities unfold. Virginia needs this right now and the world will see what we Virginians have known all along: there really is Something in the Water.”

Also worth noting, renowned director Ava Duvernay will be presenting a special screening and conversation for ARRAY, her platform which she hopes to help spotlight independent films by filmmakers of color and women. The featured will be The Burial of Kojo, which premieres on Netflix on March 31.

Overall, Pharrell is working with the city of Virginia Beach to celebrate his hometown’s music, sports, art and culture, diversity and more. And of course, this Pharrell, so festival partners include adidas, Sony, Uber Eats and Billionaire Boys Club.

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday, March 8 at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM.

—

Photo: Getty