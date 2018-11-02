Pharrell Williams Designs Chanel Capsule Collection

No surprise, Pharrell Williams has secured yet another bag. The N.E.R.D. artist, Neptunes producer, philanthropist and much more has designed a new capsule collection for Chanel.

Women’s Wear Daily reports that Pharrell’s collection is to debut on March 29 at Chanel’s new flagship boutique in Seoul, Korea. If you don’t happen to be in town, you can then cop when it hits select Chanel boutiques worldwide on April 4.

Pha-real was spotted at the Chanel Cruise 2018/19 Replica Show on Wednesday (Oct. 31) night and he was sporting a yellow hoodie plastered with Chanel logos from his line.

No word on details for the Spring 2019 collection, but don’t expect it to stay in stores very long.

Recently, Pharrell Williams sent Donald Trump a cease & desist after Cheeto thought it was good idea to play “Happy” at a rally shortly after the synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh.

—

Photo: Getty