Live Nation Issues Statement Over Childish Gambino Pausing Tour Due To Injury

Childish Gambino fans were no doubt shocked by the news that the popular entertainer seemingly hurt himself while onstage and ended a set in Dallas early. A statment on Wednesday (Sept. 26) addressed why the artist born Donald Glover will be putting his “This Is America Tour” on a brief hold.

The statement came from Live Nation, which states that Gambino will not perform at this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival as originally planned. Instead, Justice will headline both Saturday events next month (Oct. 6 and Oct. 13) with Metallica. Travis Scott will take top billing on the event’s two Sunday outings (Oct. 7 and Oct. 14).

The Seattle stop of the “This Is America Tour” was canceled due to issues with the venue and tickets will be refunded. However, Gambino will make his appearance at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on Oct 27 as scheduled.

The “This Is America Tour” dates will resume on Dec. 2 and are listed in full below.

Tues, December 4, 2018

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Fri, December 7, 2018

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

Tus, December 11, 2018

Oakland, CA

Oracle Arena

Wed, December 12, 2018

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

Sat, December 15, 2018

Phoenix, AZ

Gila River Arena

Sun, December 16, 2018

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum (rescheduled from Sept 26)

Mon, December 17, 2018

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum (rescheduled from Oct 3)

