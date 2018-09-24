CLOSE
Childish Gambino Reportedly Hurt During Dallas Concert

Fans in attendance say that it appears the artist born Donald Glover hurt his foot while dancing.

During a Dallas stop of his This Is America tour, it appeared that the stage got a little too good to Childish Gambino. During his set, it appears an attempted dance move or something along those lines caused an injury and his show was cut early.

TMZ reports:

He was onstage at the American Airlines Center and 30 minutes before the concert was set to end he suddenly walked off stage and didn’t return.

It’s unclear what happened. One concertgoer tells us Childish Gambino was attempting to do the splits and hurt himself. Several others say he misstepped during a dance move.

He left the stage without performing his songs, “Redbone” and “3005.”

It was part of his This is America Tour. He repeated his promise last night … that this would be his last concert tour ever.

Gambino’s camp has yet to announce the extent of the injury.

