Elon Musk Unveils What Users Can Expect From His $8 Twitter Blue Subscription Service Nobody Wants

Faithful users of Twitter slammed Elon Musk for his terrible idea to monetize the social media network’s account verification system. The “Chief Twit” has unveiled his revamped Twitter Blue subscription service.

Initially, Elon Musk seriously thought it was a good idea to charge Twitter users $20 to get a blue check and force those who already have the blue check next to pay that price to keep theirs.

After some intense backlash, Musk, aka Phony Stark, revealed that Twitter would not charge users $20 but would up the Twitter Blue subscription price from $4.99 a month to $8.

In a tweet announcing the price adjustment and trying to justify the ridiculous price hike, he wrote, “We need to pay the bills somehow. Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls***,” Musk wrote on the platform he now owns, confirming blue checks will come with the updated subscription tier. “Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

Current Twitter Blue subscribers already enjoy the ability to post long videos and audio, edit tweets, and bypass paywalls. With the updated subscription tier, they will receive priority in replies, mentions, and searches.

Regardless, nobody is still on board with the ridiculously dumb idea and is dragging Twitter’s current owner on his social media platform.

“So – the way to do away with the “lords & peasants” system is to [checks notes] elevate the tweets and replies of those able to afford to pay $8 a month for this platform Vs those who cannot? And you don’t see the hypocrisy here?” one user tweeted in response to Musk.

Good point.

Elon Musk Is Working Overtime To Ruin Twitter

Since acquiring the social media company he tried to back out of buying, Elon Musk has been working overtime to ruin the one social media platform everyone agrees is still worthy of our time.

Musk has laid off multiple employees from Twitter and has hinted at bringing back problematic individuals who have been banned from sharing nonsense on the platform.

We are sure Musk is not done and is still full of terrible ideas for Twitter. The only thing missing from your timelines are ads for his mediocre Tesla electric vehicles.

