Prodigy ft. Faith Evans “Angel,” Wiz Khalifa “Keys” & More | Daily Visuals 11.3.22

It’s been five years since the untimely death of Prodigy of Mobb Deep, but luckily for his fans, his estate is blessing us with unreleased material, and today we get a new visual from his posthumous album, The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book of Heroine.

Featuring Faith Evans, the visuals to “Angel” is comprised of stock footage featuring Prodigy when he was alive and well, walking through the streets of NYC as Faith Evans takes a stroll through the beach in an all-black outfit. Rest In Power, King.

Wiz Khalifa meanwhile keeps on living the lavish life of a successful stoner and in his clip to “Keys” burns on some ganja while getting rubbed on by an attractive young lady who can’t seem to get enough of him. He’s living the dream.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ron Killings, 38 Spesh, and more.

PRODIGY FT. FAITH EVANS – “ANGEL”

WIZ KHALIFA – “KEYS”

RON KILLINGS – “WHAT IT IS”

38 SPESH – “CAN’T SHOW LOVE PT 2”

LIL FLIP FT. LIVESOSA – “NEVER ENDS”

WIKI & SUBJXCT 5 FT. YL – “RICKY”

BOOKA600 – “GOTHAM”

ALEXIA JAYY – “I NEED A MAN”

PGF NUK – “LOOK BACK”