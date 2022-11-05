Rihanna Criticized For Including Johnny Depp in ‘Savage x Fenty’ Fashion Show 

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Controversial actor Johnny Depp is slated to appear in the upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, creating controversy for the brand’s founder—Rihanna.

According to Variety, Depp will have a featured “star” moment and will be the first male celebrity to have such a high-level cameo in the show.

Depp’s appearance comes after the highly-publicized trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp sued Heard for defamation after she penned an opinion piece for the Washington Post in 2018 where she alluded that she was a victim of domestic violence at Depp’s hands.

The sensational trial ended on June 1 when a seven-person jury found that Heard defamed Depp. He won all three claims and was awarded more than $10 million dollars in damages. Heard won a countersuit against Depp and was awarded a $2 million judgment—which, according to People, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is appealing.

The Savage X Fenty show is another in a line of public appearances as Depp tries to redeem his public appearance after the verdict. In August, he appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards as a Moon Person and has also joined friend Jeff Beck for several live concert appearances. He will soon direct a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. Depp will also star as King Louis XV in French filmmaker Maïwenn’s upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical romance drama about a royal’s concubine.

Despite his efforts to redeem himself, Johnny Depp still invites controversy to the Savage x Fenty show which will also feature appearances by Rihanna—as well as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Winston Duke, Abbott Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marvel’s Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, Empire star Taraji P. Henson, Irina Shayk, Marsai Martin and performances by Burna Boy and Anitta.

Writer and activist Drew Dixon tweeted, “Johnny Depp has been embraced as a hero by unhinged right-wing misogynist extremists, and now he’s been invited to appear in the @SavageXFenty show. Never expected such a powerful woman to succumb to the #MeToo backlash. Really disappointing @rihanna”

Another post went viral criticizing the “Lift Me Up” singer for helping Depp rehab his image.

The posts are not all critical. Depp has had supporters since the trial—in fact, one commenter tried to explain his appearance in the show saying, “Just a reminder that Johnny Depp and Rihanna are survivors of domestic violence.”

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 will be released on Prime Video on Nov. 9.







