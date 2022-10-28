Wakanda Forever: The Navy Loves Rihanna’s Touching Tribute To Chadwick Boseman “Lift Me Up”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is back! The Navy waited six long years to hear new music from the Barbadian musician, and she did not let them down.

Marvel Studios left the entire world buzzing when it teased on Wednesday that Rihanna will end her music hiatus on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack with a new song, “Lift Me Up.”

Def Jam Records, Roc Nation, and Hollywood Records announced the song would be the lead single on the soundtrack coming November 4, with Tems, Ryan Coogler, Oscar-winning Ludwig Göransson, and the bad gal herself penning the track.

A press release describes “Lift Me Up” as “a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman.” In the song, the multi-hyphenate sings, “Lift me up. Hold me down. Keep me close. Safe and sound,” over a haunting but somber beat.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said about penning the song in a statement.

“Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor,” she continued.

“Lift Me Up” Is Navy Approved

The real test for the song would be if the Navy loved it. Based on the reactions, “Lift Me Up” is Navy-approved. Fans have praised Rihanna’s voice’s maturity and the record’s beauty.

“The maturity in rihanna’s voice whew LORD,” DJ Amorphous wrote on Twitter.

“Didn’t realize how much i missed hearing rihanna’s voice and new music from her until it all hit me when i pressed play on lift me up,” another Twitter user added.

The song is already garnering Oscar-worthy buzz, and rightfully so. We can tell you first hand “Lift Me Up” hits differently when you hear it in Wakanda Forever.

You can see more reactions to the powerful ballad in the gallery below.

