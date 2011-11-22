Drake Responds To Ludacris’ Diss?



Drake Responds To Luda

Did Drake finally respond to Ludacris for subliminally taking shots at him on his new mixtape?

As previously reported, on Luda’s track “Badaboom” he seemingly calls out Drizzy and Big Sean for speaking on his use of the “Supa Dapa” flow rap style that they made popular.

“I‘m the truth in this booth and you ni**** all h***/ Counterfeit rappers say I’m stealing their flows, but I can’t steal what you never made up b****/ Y’all some duplicate rap cloning ni***/I manufacture you h*** put on your makeup b****.”

Since then Big Sean shook off the diss and told EddieAndKaren.com that he wasn’t sure the song was about him because he previously gave the southern emcee his props.

Ya’ll sure [the song] is about me? ‘Cause I didn’t hear no name or nothing. I ain’t got no problems with Luda, I never did. I think he’s referring to an interview I did over a year ago. Literally over a year ago. But in the interview I said he’s a legend. I respect people who is ahead of me. I respect OGs and the Gs in general. The only thing I said–[the interviewers] was telling me about the “Supa Dupa” flow.”

Now however it looks like Drizzy’s chiming in–subliminally at least.

After B-I-G Sean Don told the Drake congrats on his new Take Care album, the YM emcee responded back slyly,

Coincidence, or do you think he’s talking about Luda?