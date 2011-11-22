Gucci Mane And V-Nasty Reveal “BAYTL” Cover, Tracklisting

Unfortunately for fans of decent or at least playback worthy music, Gucci Mane is continuing with plans to release an album with White Girl mob member V-Nasty.

As previously reported, Gucc released the first track from their BAYTL album titled “Whip Appeal.”

Now HipHopNMore’s gotten their hands on the project’s tracklisting and cover art, check it out below.

1. Whip Appeal (Feat. P2theLA)

2. Loaded (Feat. Mr. Fab)

3. Let’s Get Faded

4. White Girl

5. Push Ups (Feat. Slim Dunkin)

6. Food Plug (Feat. Berner)

7. Out My Circle

8. Hate Me Some More

9. Millions Every Month

10. Fill My Shoes

11. Fawk You (Feat. Slim Dunkin)

12. Sick Swag

BAYTL is due in stores December 13.