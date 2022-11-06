Artifacts Rapper Tame One Passes Away

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

Rapper Tame One of Artifacts fame has reportedly passed away. He was 52.

On Sunday evening (Nov. 6), fellow New Jersey Hip-Hop icon Rah Digga took to social media to offer her condolences on Tame’s passing.

“I usually don’t race to the internet to post news like this when I’m in the middle of feeling it…but we gonna give this Jersey legend his muthafuckin flowers!! Hold your head @el_da_sensei ❤️,” wrote Rah Digga as a caption to a photo of Tame. “#RIPTameOne #Artifacts #LegendsNeverDie #BrickCity #JerseyShit #YouHadToBeOutside.”

Artifacts, along with fellow Jersey native El Da Sensei, came to fame in the early 90’s, going from freestyles on the Stretch & Bobbito radio show to scoring a hit with “Wrong Side Of The Tracks,” released on Big Beat/Atlantic Records. Besides being skilled on the mic, their reps at graffiti writers also came through in their visuals and lyrics. The group’s debut, Between a Rock and a Hard Place, was released in 1994, followed by That’s Them in 1997.

Although commercial success eluded the duo, their dedication to purist Hip-Hop principles made them underground Hip-Hop favorites. Tame, who is cousins with Redman, also dropped a number of solo projects including collaborations with Cage (as the Leak Bros) and the Weathermen (Cage, Camu Tao, et al.). Artifacts’ longtime DJ, Kaos, passed away in 2019.

Rest in power Tame One.

This story is developing.